Forest Pixel Art Forgotten Cabin

Forest Pixel Art Forgotten Cabin 2d branding video game art title pixel type typography text woods forest characters photoshop art graphic design video game game art game design pixel design pixel design pixel art
Title screen for pixel inspired strategy rpg video game set in a lost woods where the main character works through different levels of the forest solving puzzles and meeting other curious folks throughout their adventure as they try to escape back to their regular life

