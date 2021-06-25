🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Official design for The Awakening Institute's annual summer camp - a weeklong experience for high schoolers interested in liturgical & worship arts. The theme this year was "Rejoice". This image, modeled to resemble a stained glass window, points towards the invitation in Christ to pray ceaselessly & to rejoice relentlessly.