Henrique

Tinho - Para Remendar um Coração

Henrique
Henrique
  • Save
Tinho - Para Remendar um Coração shoegaze music cover graphic design
Download color palette

Capa para o projeto de noisy rock/shoegaze do artista Victor Dante de Maceió - AL

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Henrique
Henrique
Like