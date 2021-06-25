Mike Dick

The first productivity tool for your finances

The first productivity tool for your finances
New logo ... new mission ... new landing page.

After many-many months talking to finance nerds and getting feedback, we feel this new mission aligns more closely with what we've actually built (and where the world will be in 5 years 😉 )

What do you think? -> https://gather.money

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
