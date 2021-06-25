Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Martijn van de Zuidwind

New site for yoga spot Studio Natuurlijk

New site for yoga spot Studio Natuurlijk
Studio Natuurlijk is a Yoga and Pilates studio in the heart of Utrecht City Centre and Online. We created a new site for Nathalie and her crew of very, very chill teachers.

We went all out with the chill vibes by doing a card sort with clients of the studio to optimise the information structure, animating gradients coming from the original identity design and creating a custom icon set to support lesson explainers.

Namasté 🧘

Project together with Nathalie van den Bovenkamp & Rik Frieling.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
