New site for yoga spot Studio Natuurlijk

Studio Natuurlijk is a Yoga and Pilates studio in the heart of Utrecht City Centre and Online. We created a new site for Nathalie and her crew of very, very chill teachers.
We went all out with the chill vibes by doing a card sort with clients of the studio to optimise the information structure, animating gradients coming from the original identity design and creating a custom icon set to support lesson explainers.
Namasté 🧘
Project together with Nathalie van den Bovenkamp & Rik Frieling.