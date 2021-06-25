Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alice Avila

E commerce app - BN

Alice Avila
Alice Avila
  • Save
E commerce app - BN e commerce ui ux design dailyui
Download color palette

Hi guys
This is my Dailyui challenge #12 e commerce shop.

I hope you like it 👍

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Alice Avila
Alice Avila

More by Alice Avila

View profile
    • Like