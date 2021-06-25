Crop Circle Creative

The Agro News

Crop Circle Creative
Crop Circle Creative
  • Save
The Agro News typography vector logo illustration icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Sometimes the most minor ‘tweak’ brings the clearest and the most effective result. In this instance, we have just exchanged the needle of a compass for a leaf.

How’s that for a homerun?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Crop Circle Creative
Crop Circle Creative

More by Crop Circle Creative

View profile
    • Like