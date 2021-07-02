Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Safari Pride Coffee - Final Logo & Packaging Labels

Safari Pride Coffee - Final Logo & Packaging Labels label coffee label packaging design packaging lion brand lion logo lion coffee brand coffee packaging coffee logo coffee brand identity logo design modern abstract logo
Final and chosen logo design + packaging design/labels for Safari Pride Coffee.

Full presentation at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122106467/Safari-Pride-Coffee-Logo-Design-Packaging

Thank you all for your lovely support and feedback!

- We believe in the impact of branding.
