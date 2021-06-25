Jeroen van Eerden

KoreLock - Logo Design

branding monogram lettermark k inside secure data wireless beam arrow smart digital key lock korelock core logo design
KoreLock - Logo Design

KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.

By applying this subtle and minimal visual form, some of the main elements come forwards very well. ⁣Somehow this symbol looks very bold and timeless to me.

Concept ingredients:⁣
- Letter K⁣
- Connect⁣
- Remote (WiFi beam)⁣
- Arrow (aiming inside)⁣

Would love to hear about your thoughts on this concept. Open for feedback as the project is still ongoing. ⁣

Happy weekend everyone! ✌🏻❤️⁣

KoreLock - Logo Design
