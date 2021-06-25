🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KoreLock - Logo Design
KoreLock empowers smart locks from major hardware partners, enabling them with features including Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities.
By applying this subtle and minimal visual form, some of the main elements come forwards very well. Somehow this symbol looks very bold and timeless to me.
Concept ingredients:
- Letter K
- Connect
- Remote (WiFi beam)
- Arrow (aiming inside)
Would love to hear about your thoughts on this concept. Open for feedback as the project is still ongoing.
Happy weekend everyone! ✌🏻❤️
Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.