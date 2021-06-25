Kristina Petrova

E-commerce — Vegan Milk Website

Hey there! 👋

This is my first Dribble shot of an e-commerce store that sells wonderful plant-based drinks.

If you want to find out more about this project, here is full Behance Case Study.

Let's connect: kgpet@mail.ru 📩

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
