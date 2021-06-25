Aiden J

Thinkific's "Knowledge is power. Share it" Poster

Thinkific's "Knowledge is power. Share it" Poster graphic design poster
I was inspired by the slogan of the Thinkific and made this poster to illustrate my vision on it. Specific style was used to show how knowledge is different and non-standard. The colors mean the words: knowledge is a light, power is danger and scale, SHARE IT is about movement, dynamic.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
