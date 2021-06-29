Vivien Cseresznyés

mightybuilders - Stories Page

Vivien Cseresznyés
Vivien Cseresznyés
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello friends,

This is another piece of the new travel&style website project, which I have recently started designing. Today, it is an alternative Stories Page animation.

How do you like it? :)

Vivien Cseresznyés
Vivien Cseresznyés
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vivien Cseresznyés

View profile
    • Like