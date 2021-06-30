Insigniada - Branding Agency

Safari Pride Coffee - Logo Idea #4

Safari Pride Coffee - Logo Idea #4 coffee brand lion logo coffee logo coffee lion design brand identity logo design modern abstract logo
Idea #4 that we presented to Safari Pride, a gourmet coffee roaster located in Minneapolis, that provides a full range of single origin African coffees and blends from the bean belt of Africa.

A top view of coffee mug, combined with the coffee outline as African content, as well as the lion's face.
Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

