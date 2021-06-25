David V Dorn

Lake Tahoe T-Shirt Design

Lake Tahoe T-Shirt Design illustration logo logo design tshirt design shirt design shirt tshirt tahoe lake tahoe
I wanted to create a Lake Tahoe logo that was in the shape of the actual lake. If you look closely you can even see Emerald Bay in the bottom left.

