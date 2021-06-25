Mark Burkholder

Ft Wayne

Mark Burkholder
Mark Burkholder
  • Save
Ft Wayne logo monogram
Download color palette

Tried to combine all the letters of Ft Wayne in a little monogram/icon, it's not super legible but still kinda fun.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Mark Burkholder
Mark Burkholder

More by Mark Burkholder

View profile
    • Like