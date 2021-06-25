Rasheed Akintunde

I'm Ready

Merging reality and abstract art together in this illustrative digital painting. Fresh warm colours to add glow to the lady's face. This is a significant painting because it was during this particular work became very comfortable with my style.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
