Ernst Jünger longread \ Internal pages

Hello Friends!
Internal pages of my beloved project — longread about a writer Ernst Jünger.
The information was selected by me from the films and books about the writer and the website of the House Museum.
Also make sure to check the Behance case: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113162879/Ernst-Juenger-longread
I will be glad to cooperate! 🧡 Write to direct or mail!
