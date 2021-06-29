Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Safari Pride Coffee - Logo Idea #3

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Safari Pride Coffee - Logo Idea #3 coffee brand coffee logo coffee lion logo lion africa brand identity logo design modern abstract logo

Coffee Mug

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Coffee Mug
Download color palette

Coffee Mug

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Coffee Mug

Third that we presented to Safari Pride, a gourmet coffee roaster located in Minneapolis, that provides a full range of single origin African coffees and blends from the bean belt of Africa.

This one is a combination of lion's face with coffee mug and some African pattern dots.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like