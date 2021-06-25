DeFi token landing page

Hello everyone 👋

We know how much the Dribbble community loves authentic and distinctive design so we are sharing the UI design of UNIFI DeFi.

UNIFI DeFi is a DeFi token on the Ethereum Blockchain with features like staking, lending/borrowing, community distribution fund, governance.

Quecko Inc has developed their website, all their contracts (token creation, presale, staking, lending/borrowing, community distribution fund), have written their White Paper and have been involved as their marketing partners since their launch )

