Safari Pride Coffee - Logo Idea #2

A second idea that we presented to Safari Pride, a gourmet coffee roaster located in Minneapolis, that provides a full range of single origin African coffees and blends from the bean belt of Africa.

The idea is simple, a coffee bean combined with the lion's face and heart shape.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

