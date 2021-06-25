Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️
PAYTRUN - Money Transfer Landing Page

Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️ for UI HUT
PAYTRUN - Money Transfer Landing Page app mobile sending bankingapp send money transfer money management transfer money banking branding website web modern ui minimal ux ui
Hello, Creative People

Hope you guys are doing very well. Today I am very happy to share my first shot from UI HUT. Thanks to @mdsami vai for giving me the opportunity.

This is a concept for PAYTRUN - Money Transfer Landing Page.
Hope you guys will like it.

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome and don't forget to press "L" button 🙂 You can write a comment with your opinion too.

I AM AVAILABLE FOR NEW PROJECTS
Full-time position (Remote), Contract
inquiry - tusharch911@gmail.com

CHECK MY INSTAGRAM PROFILR 👇
https://www.instagram.com/pro.tushar/

