Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Safari Pride Coffee - Logo Idea #1

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Safari Pride Coffee - Logo Idea #1 animal coffee brand coffee logo coffee lion logo lion africa safari brand identity logo design modern abstract logo

Lion Head Coffee

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Lion Head Coffee
Download color palette

Lion Head Coffee

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Lion Head Coffee

The first idea that we presented to Safari Pride, a gourmet coffee roaster located in Minneapolis, that provides a full range of single origin African coffees and blends from the bean belt of Africa.

The idea is simple, a coffee bean integrated into the lion's face/head.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like