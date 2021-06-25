Rasheed Akintunde

Topcu

Topcu typography branding logo workready design turkiye illustration graphic design
Hey guys, so basically I wanted to give this young man a fresh look, emphasizing ; Focus, Determination, Youthfulness and Hope in this Digital painting.

