DAINOGO

Dove Logo - Bird Logo Design

DAINOGO
DAINOGO
Hire Me
  • Save
Dove Logo - Bird Logo Design blue line monogram identity logos birds animal simple logo design mark graphic design animal logo branding symbol logo design logo bird dove
Dove Logo - Bird Logo Design blue line monogram identity logos birds animal simple logo design mark graphic design animal logo branding symbol logo design logo bird dove
Download color palette
  1. Dove-logo-bird-logo-design-02.jpg
  2. Dove-logo-bird-logo-design-01.jpg

What do you think about this one? Please press "L" if you like my shot!

And check out full portfolio: Bird Logos Collection Vol 01 at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120819325/Bird-Logos-Collection-Vol-01

Thank you very much!

DAINOGO
DAINOGO
Logo Design & Branding - UI/UX | "Live, Passion & Happy"
Hire Me

More by DAINOGO

View profile
    • Like