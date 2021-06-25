Irina Dakota

Daily UI 009 Music Player

Daily UI 009 Music Player music player player dailyui
This is a concept design for music player mobile app within Daily UI challenge. The style was set to follow neumorphism. Track Detail screen is extremely ergonomic due to controls being placed under the user's thumb.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
