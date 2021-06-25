Good for Sale
Dennis Cortés

New Music! Distanced Single Out Now

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
  • Save
New Music! Distanced Single Out Now illustration minimal design ambient abstract photoshop graphic design background music beats hip hop lofi jewelcase artwork album cd vinyl producer musician music
New Music! Distanced Single Out Now illustration minimal design ambient abstract photoshop graphic design background music beats hip hop lofi jewelcase artwork album cd vinyl producer musician music
Download color palette
  1. distanced-blkmarket-angled-cd-case-mockup.png
  2. distanced-jewelcase.png

Distanced

Price
$0.99
Buy now
Available on cordio.bandcamp.com
Good for sale
Distanced
$0.99
Buy now

NEW MUSIC 🎧

I released a new single under Cordio called “Distanced” today, available now on all platforms ✨

LISTEN → Search for Distanced Cordio or go to www.cortes.us/music

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

More by Dennis Cortés

View profile
    • Like