Barcoding Website Design

Prior to April 2021, the Barcoding, Inc. website was built with WordPress and our landing pages and marketing emails were created with HubSpot. The design of the old website quickly became outdated after our Barcoding re-brand in 2019—the only change to the website was the logo itself. During 2020, we decided to make a big transition—building a new website in HubSpot.

Barcoding worked with the Weidert Group on creating a more seamless and user-friendly barcoding.com for our customers, partners, and of course, all of our employees. Our website is still the same place for all things #SupplyChainGeek but with a stronger framework for helping our community tackle digital transformation in 2021 and beyond.

Our strategy for the new & improved website:

- Streamlined backend foundation by using Hubspot CMS

- Stronger design and branding to help people get to what they need quicker

- Modern and improved partner directory to build relationships

- Updated and streamlined the structure of the site (the navigation)

- Powerful content and a new efficient & expansive resource directory

- Deep diving on our approach and our customer's experience

- Living breathing asset that will update every 90 days (with Weidert)

See more here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121995301/Barcoding-Website-Launch