Hannah Smith
Trust Printshop

Camp Phalba

Hannah Smith
Trust Printshop
Hannah Smith for Trust Printshop
Hire Us
  • Save
Camp Phalba texture trust printshop typography tent illustration fort worth tshirt tshirt design apparel design trip camping texas phalba camp
Download color palette

Our first company trip since the pandemic was a hit, and Camp Phalba was as sweaty and welcoming as ever. 🏕

Trust Printshop
Trust Printshop
Designing and printing beautiful garments in Fort Worth.
Hire Us

More by Trust Printshop

View profile
    • Like