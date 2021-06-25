Wita Aristawidya

Furniture Website - Explore Page

Wita Aristawidya
Wita Aristawidya
  • Save
Furniture Website - Explore Page sofa furniture web design website website design branding exploration ux ui design design app ui
Download color palette

Hello!

Here's the 'Explore' page design for the furniture website.

Feel free to leave feedback!

____

I am available for a new project!
📧 - wita.uiux@gmail.com

08819c25edc1418cbb876e335e4a0c01
Rebound of
Furniture Website Landing Page
By Wita Aristawidya
Wita Aristawidya
Wita Aristawidya

More by Wita Aristawidya

View profile
    • Like