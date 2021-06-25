MARIAN.DESIGN

Double Pack help product design ux interface scooter vienna android logo animation graphic design illustration design icon app iphone ios
OEAMTC Easy Way
"helmets in the box illustration"

Even before COVID-19 was a thing, the guys from EasyWay were all about hygiene! Inside the box are not only helmets but also "hygiene hoods", that you would put on before the helmet - awesome right?

OEAMTC Easy Way

