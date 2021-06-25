Harry Butler

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout V2

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout V2 basket credit card checkout design daily dailyui daily ui ui 002
This is the second attempt I made at the second daily UI challenge - Credit card checkout. I stuggled to align my thoughts on how this should look so I did two attempts and to be honest i'm not sure I like either of them.
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
