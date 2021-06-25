Bozana

Knowledge is power.

Bozana
Bozana
  • Save
Knowledge is power. website landing page thinkific course landingpage homepage 3d illustration uxui uxdesign ux design clean ui minimal
Download color palette

Hey, Dribbblers! This is my concept for Thinkific challenge “Knowledge is power. Share it.”. I redesigned their homepage and made it minimalistic and modern.

Do you like it?? 😍
Let me know your thoughts!

Credits for the illustration go to bestpixels

More from me:
Medium | Mixcloud | Instagram

Available for work 🐝
Linkedin
or bozana.radenkovic@gmail.com

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Bozana
Bozana
Welcome to my UX/UI portfolio! 👋

More by Bozana

View profile
    • Like