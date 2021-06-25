Keamogetse Shilenge

Sol Sauce

Keamogetse Shilenge
Keamogetse Shilenge
  • Save
Sol Sauce logo design branding
Download color palette

Sol Sauce is a hot sauce brand I've been working on for literal months now with not much progress until this past week when my client finally fell in love with this concept.

This label is still in it's rough stages but it feels good to finally be making progress. What do you folks think?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Keamogetse Shilenge
Keamogetse Shilenge

More by Keamogetse Shilenge

View profile
    • Like