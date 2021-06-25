Music Festival Instagram Stories Template

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Music Festival Instagram Stories Social Media Template suitable for your Instagram promotions.
Features:
i) 20+ Stylish design pack
ii) PSD & Jpg files
iii) Instagram post size (1080x1920)
iv) Fully layered & well organized
v) Ready to use for Instagram
vi) Free Google Fonts
vii) Free CC0 images
viii) Editable text, image & color
ix) Easy to change for any size of different social media
MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED
Thanks for Watching :)
