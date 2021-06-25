Planner for time management - create tasks and plan to-do list

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An elegant solution based on a combination of contrasts-ivory color with bright buttons. This concept makes it easier for the user to read information on screens with a large number of user interface elements (light screens). All the information in this case is highlighted to attract the user's attention.
We stand by for New Projects:
info@efirmedia.com
Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram