Guilty Pleasure (Spotify) playlist cover

Guilty Pleasure (Spotify) playlist cover guitar leo sayer paul young a flock of seagulls tom petty beegees bee gees blondie dire straits to be continued playlist pleasure guilty strip cartoon comic cover album spotify music
More and more friends and family are enjoying my guilty pleasure playlist on Spotify. Consisting of 80s, 90s, 00s, sing-alongs, just old songs, classics, etc.; just quality music...

I thought this playlist deserved a nice cover.

Starting from the top right, going clockwise: Blondie, Tom Petty, Paul Young, Leo Sayer, A Flock of Seagulls, Bee Gees and last but not least Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits.

