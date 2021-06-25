Guilty Pleasure (Spotify) playlist cover

More and more friends and family are enjoying my guilty pleasure playlist on Spotify. Consisting of 80s, 90s, 00s, sing-alongs, just old songs, classics, etc.; just quality music...

I thought this playlist deserved a nice cover.

Starting from the top right, going clockwise: Blondie, Tom Petty, Paul Young, Leo Sayer, A Flock of Seagulls, Bee Gees and last but not least Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits.