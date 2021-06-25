Phone: SAVE

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
OEAMTC Easy Way
"Secure your phone illustration"
Sound funny, but one might think that the average person would use the installed phone bracket (very visible) to secure his/her phone. But it wasnt the case, so we had educate the users by putting up some nice illustrations and a few words to go along.
That helped 🎉.
