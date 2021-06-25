Phone: SAVE

MARIAN.DESIGN

android vienna interface client guidance oeamtc electric scooter yellow logo illustration design app iphone ios
OEAMTC Easy Way
"Secure your phone illustration"

Sound funny, but one might think that the average person would use the installed phone bracket (very visible) to secure his/her phone. But it wasnt the case, so we had educate the users by putting up some nice illustrations and a few words to go along.

That helped 🎉.

OEAMTC Easy Way

