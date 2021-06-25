Phone: SAVE

OEAMTC Easy Way

"Secure your phone illustration"

Sound funny, but one might think that the average person would use the installed phone bracket (very visible) to secure his/her phone. But it wasnt the case, so we had educate the users by putting up some nice illustrations and a few words to go along.

That helped 🎉.

