LogoFabric

Whale Gradient Colorful Logo

LogoFabric
LogoFabric
  • Save
Whale Gradient Colorful Logo vector logo gradient motion graphics graphic design vector logo illustration abstract design creative concept branding 3d letter
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

The logo is vector-based. They are fully editable and scalable without losing resolution. Fonts are not included but you can obtained free from specific website that indicated in the font links file. You can get the font links file in the documentation folder.

LogoFabric
LogoFabric

More by LogoFabric

View profile
    • Like