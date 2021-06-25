James Christmas

AA Monogram Logo Design

James Christmas
James Christmas
Hire Me
  • Save
AA Monogram Logo Design graphic design brand brand identity a logo branding letter logomark lettermark aa logo elegant luxury logo design logo monogram
Download color palette

A monogram logo design using the initials 'AA' for Assurance Apartments.

Assurance Apartments is a new development of luxury apartments in the heart of Leicester, England.

Full logo design and branding for this project coming soon.

Interested in working with me?
hello@jameschristmas.design
www.jameschristmas.design

James Christmas
James Christmas
Logo Design & Brand Identity.
Hire Me

More by James Christmas

View profile
    • Like