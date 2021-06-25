Muhammad Ridlo

Japan Icon Design

Japan Icon Design illustration japan food food icondesign icon stick sake naruto dango chopstick egg onigiri japanese japan
Some icons I made today, what do you think ?

If you have any ideas to be actualized into design,

Feel free to contact me on :
1. Email : m.ridlo25@gmail.com
2. Instagram

