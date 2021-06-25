Miguel Chávez

The Shapes vol.I

Miguel Chávez
Miguel Chávez
  • Save
The Shapes vol.I emotions graphic design branding mood flatdesign illustration
Download color palette

Designed with the purpose of expressing through shapes some phases and behaviors of the human being.

Press "L" on your keyboard if you like.

Follow me: Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Miguel Chávez
Miguel Chávez

More by Miguel Chávez

View profile
    • Like