Darwin Bonfante
anubi

3D Hourglass from 2D Illustration

Darwin Bonfante
anubi
Darwin Bonfante for anubi
3D Hourglass from 2D Illustration colors colorful cute 2d to 3d isometric art isometric desert blender blender3d 3d 3dartwork contrast forwardfestivals hourglass flowers nature design illustration
3D Hourglass from 2D Illustration colors colorful cute 2d to 3d isometric art isometric desert blender blender3d 3d 3dartwork contrast forwardfestivals hourglass flowers nature design illustration
3D Hourglass from 2D Illustration colors colorful cute 2d to 3d isometric art isometric desert blender blender3d 3d 3dartwork contrast forwardfestivals hourglass flowers nature design illustration
It was fun recreating this 2D illustration into a 3D one; hope you enjoy the result, inspired by nature.

anubi
anubi
Hello 👋 We are a Creative Studio based in Italy.
