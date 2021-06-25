Muhammad Hafidz

Realitee - Online Shopping Apps

Muhammad Hafidz
Muhammad Hafidz
  • Save
Realitee - Online Shopping Apps graphic design
Download color palette

Hello again ! This is realitee. realitee is a e-commerce platform that provide augmented reality (AR)-based clothing. The main use of this apps is for purchasing items and also scanning the AR.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Muhammad Hafidz
Muhammad Hafidz

More by Muhammad Hafidz

View profile
    • Like