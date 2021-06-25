Logo for Bloss — an education platform for parents

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey-hey Dribbblers 🙌
I’m super excited to introduce my first ever shot on Dribbble, and it’s all not accidental… because guess what? Today, we’ve released the project I’ve been working on for a long time. So, welcome Bloss – an education and lifestyle platform that helps parents and parents-to-be with starting a family and raising their little ones.
Above, you can see the logo that I’ve created for Bloss. I wanted to make it gentle, stylish and inspiring for everyone to start their own journey. Let me know what you think about it.
Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️
