COMISSION WORK FROM fiverr Art by arestik junior

COMISSION WORK FROM fiverr Art by arestik junior
COMISSION WORK FROM fiverr
Art by arestik junior storyboard by adhitama yoga
PRICE : BW 25$ , complete page 40$
Note :
-bw = black and white
-complete page = (storyboard, penciler, ingker, coloring, sfx and lettering)
https://www.fiverr.com/meta_corp

