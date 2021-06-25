Chibueyim Alex

Blockchain Startup Landing Page: AlgoVest

Chibueyim Alex
Chibueyim Alex
  • Save
Blockchain Startup Landing Page: AlgoVest website clean illustration cryptocurrency ux ui landing page startup blockchain
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I'd love to share a new landing page design work I did for AlgoVest.

My Contribution
- User Interface Design
- Interaction Design
- UX Research
- High Fidelity Prototyping

-----------
Have a project to discuss? Say hi 👋 at:
alexchibueyim@gmail.com
-----------

Follow me:
Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Chibueyim Alex
Chibueyim Alex

More by Chibueyim Alex

View profile
    • Like