Cartoon Hands device hands cartoon figma free mockup illustration 3d
Here's a collection of 3D Cartoon Hands mockup illustrations I designed using Cinema 4D and Octane Render for the Figma design community. Everything is done with components so you can also make your own. Feel free to use it. Download it, share it, retweet it, because it's all free!

https://t.co/NWoliJrKIi?amp=1

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
