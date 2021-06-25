Mira Lishchenko

X-11 Beats Station Webstore Design - Home Page

X-11 Beats Station Webstore Design - Home Page ux ui typography illustration graphic design e-commerce design
E-commerce design for music albums and merch store. It was decided to fulfill the sci-fi and futuristic concept and keep user treated like a captain of his personal ship. Custom blueprints and unique fonts were used to interpret space craft presence and allow user feel confident in choice and proficient while picking custom filters and browsing the store in a fun way.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
