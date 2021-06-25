Katia Stukota

Gabi & Gabi

Gabi & Gabi female character female adobe character animator character art flat vector character design download character animation animation character animator illustration character puppet
Just 2 of the many ways Gabi can look like.

You can download Gabi at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/gabi-female-puppet/

Gabi can walk, lipsync your words, turn her head, express emotions, wave, perform animations, change outfits and more.

Hope you like Gabi ❤!

