Stuti Ghoshal

Chakor and Chand

Stuti Ghoshal
Stuti Ghoshal
Hire Me
  • Save
Chakor and Chand illustration digital art
Download color palette

Mystified Chakor (the bird that is said to be in love with the moon). This is also my first digital art. Please view in full screen mode.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Stuti Ghoshal
Stuti Ghoshal
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Stuti Ghoshal

View profile
    • Like